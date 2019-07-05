Coronado Eagle & Journal | Coronado News | Coronado Island News: The Coronado Eagle & Journal is Coronado Island's only local newspaper. Bringing Coronado News and Events into every home on the Island for over 100 years.

Chamber Of Commerce To Recognize Award Winners At Celebrate Coronado Event

“Host a Hero” to attend this annual celebration!

 The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is honored to recognize the police officers, firefighters, lifeguards and city employees who safeguard Coronado’s streets, houses, beaches and parks. This annual event provides the community with a unique opportunity to give thanks and celebrate their city on Wednesday, July 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. while enjoying a fabulous dinner from local chefs.

“We can’t wait to have the community join us in this annual celebration of all things Coronado, this will be one to remember!” said Sue Gillingham, Executive Director

Posted in Coronado city news, Coronado home and business on Friday, July 5, 2019

Coronado’s “Avenue Of The Heroes” ... Captain Donald F. Milligan, USN

by Mary Jane Clements

Captain Donald F. Milligan was born Oct. 23, 1924, in Detroit, Michigan. His family subsequently relocated to Salem, Ohio, where Milligan grew up.

FOCUS Accepting Donations For Annual Rummage Sale

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) announced dates and times for accepting donations to this year’s Annual Rummage Sale. Thursday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and on Friday, Aug. 16, 8 am til 6 pm, donations will be accepted at 505 Grand Caribe Causeway in the Coronado Cays. The Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 starting at 8 a.m. and concluding at 1 p.m.

The Annual FOCUS Rummage Sale is the largest collection of gently used items to be sold and recycled in Coronado. Dishes, lamps, glassware, pottery, linens, sporting equipment, fishing gear, books, boating items, jewelry, children’s toys, and home decorator items will be sold along with pictures, photos, and paintings. The Grand Caribe Room is a large auditorium where tables will be setup to house the thousands of items to be sold.

Posted in Coronado island news on Friday, July 5, 2019

Drag Me To The Hotel Del

Join the Hotel del Coronado on July 11 from 7 to 11 p.m. for an evening of legendary drag entertainment!

Posted in Coronado home and business on Friday, July 5, 2019

Island Pasta Celebrates 25 Years As A Coronado Dining Institution

by Alessandra Selgi-Harrigan

Operating on a shoe string budget, Brant and Carol Sarber opened Island Pasta 25 years ago. Sarber, a Coronado native and son of a Navy SEAL, loved the idea of opening a pasta restaurant to give the guys going through BUDS training an opportunity to carb out. He had been working as a bartender at the Chart House, (currently Bluewater Boathouse), and was known among his co-workers for his love of cooking.

With the idea of opening a restaurant and saving money for his venture, Sarber also had a house painting business called Brush and Rush. His wife Carol and her sister Kathy Byrne, who is the manager/owner of Island Pasta, worked for him. Those days were not easy. Sarber worked as a painter during the day, went home to shower and then headed to his bartending job at the Chart House.

While Sarber was remodeling the restaurant, which had been a shop called Oriental Arts, the high school gym floor was getting redone and he asked if he could have the wood floor to use in the restaurant. “I did anything I could to save,” he said.

Adopt-A-Pet

Flyin’ High with the Friendly Skye

Posted in Coronado city news, Coronado island news on Friday, July 5, 2019

CUSD Governing Board Approves Budget, Awards Special Needs Transportation Contracts

by Luan Troxel

The CUSD governing board met on June 20. The primary reason for the meeting was to approve the finalized 2019-2020 district budget and Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP). Additionally, the board voted on awarding contracts for Special Education Transportation RFP Bids and approving the agreement between the CUSD and the California School Employees Association (CSEA). Finally, the trustees also voted on pay increases for both the Assistant Superintendent, Donnie Salamanca, and the Superintendent, Karl Mueller.

Each of the items was approved by unanimous vote. Both the LCAP and budget had been previewed by the board prior to this meeting.

The LCAP is a three-year plan for the district that is updated annually. Its purpose is to outline key goals

Posted in Coronado city news on Friday, July 5, 2019

Ferry Landing Development - Voice Your Concerns

Two public forums are coming up soon where the community will have an opportunity to communicate their opinion and/or concerns with the Port’s Master Plan Update of the proposed Ferry Landing Upgrade project. The public is encouraged to attend both meetings and to let City officials know where you stand on this issue.

There will be a special City-hosted meeting on Monday, July 15, at 5 p.m. at the Coronado Community Center’s Nautilus Room, 1845 Strand Way.

There will be a City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 16, at 4 p.m. in the Council Chamber at the south end of City Hall, 1825 Strand Way

Of special note, the public also has an opportunity to respond, in writing, to the Port’s Master Plan Update document, which includes the Coronado Ferry Landing site. The deadline for responding is July 31, 2019.

Posted in Coronado city news, Coronado island news on Friday, July 5, 2019

City Working With Shark Expert After Sightings Off Coast

Shark Lab’s Chris Lowe Helped Develop Statewide Protocol

Coronado lifeguards are carefully monitoring local waters after a sighting of at least two juvenile white sharks was confirmed off the City’s coast on Wednesday and Thursday, June 26-27.

The sharks were at least a quarter to a half-mile offshore and did not appear to be engaging swimmers or showing any signs of engaging swimmers. Following statewide protocol developed by the California Marine Safety Chiefs Association with the assistance of Chris Lowe, director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach, the beach was not closed.

Tom Rice Revisits Normandy With The Help Of CrossFit Coronado

by Kate Kennedy

June 6, 2019 was the 75th anniversary of D-Day. D-Day, also known as the Normandy Landings or Invasions, was part of the Allied Forces’ operation Overlord during World War II. Normandy, France was occupied by the German military, part of the Axis Powers. A force of 150,000 men from the Allied Powers invaded the small beach town. Many did not survive the invasion, and exact number of deaths is not known for sure, however the current estimation is somewhere between 4,000 and 6,000 fatalities. It is incredibly hard to track down and confirm every death from that fateful day.

Fortunately, despite many hardships, the mission was successful and the Axis Powers were pushed back, closer to Paris. The invasion is the largest seaborne invasion in history. The United States of America dropped 13,000 paratroopers early on the morning of June 6, over Normandy. Tom Rice was one of those paratroopers.

Tom Rice was born Aug. 15, 1921 in Coronado, California. He joined the military in 1943 and became a member of the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. Since then, Rice, a Coronado resident, has actively participated in memorials, celebrations, and commemorations recognizing those who fought to stop the Axis Powers during World War II, but especially D-Day.

CHS Boys Tennis Coach And Olympic Sports Nutritionist Tours The World

by David Axelson

A couple of months ago, while Islander Boys Tennis Head Coach Mackenzie White, MS, RD, CSSD, CSCS, LD, and I were talking about her team, she mentioned she was headed for Yokohama, Japan that weekend (We’ll get to the professional designations in a few paragraphs). After a probing question from me, along the lines of, ‘Why are you going there?’ she responded that she was a Contract Sports Dietitian for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Since White was in her first season at the helm of the Islander Boys program, I didn’t know her well, but thought there was an interesting story which could be explored. We met last week for an interview, and shortly afterwards she was headed to Gwangju, South Korea for the 2019 World Aquatics Championships, where she will be for the month of July.

Posted in Coronado island news, Coronado sports on Friday, July 5, 2019

C3 Gallery Fall Exhibition

The Coronado Cultural Arts Commission is calling local artists to submit artwork inspired by the year 1969 for a new exhibition in the Coronado Community C3 Gallery.

Posted in Coronado island news on Friday, June 21, 2019

CCDS Fifth Graders Donate To Provide Clean Water In South Sudan

Christ Church Day School of Coronado fifth graders donated funds to provide clean water through a well to people in a small town in South Sudan. Located in the village of Hai Jebel-kher and Bright Minds S.S. in Baggari, Wau, South Sudan, people living there now have clean water with a new well our students provided! There is a plaque located in their village honoring the work that was done by our students. The Christ Church Day School community is excited for everyone involved.

“Christ Church Day School (CCDS) values the lives of God›s children all over this earth and wants to uplift the quality of life for people near and far. I am excited to

Posted in Coronado island news on Friday, July 5, 2019

Coronado Newspaper Project Complete, Local Newspapers Searchable Online

The multi-year Coronado Newspaper Project of the Coronado Public Library and the California Digital Newspaper Collection at the University of California Riverside is complete. Coronado’s newspapers from 1887 through 2013 are now available on the web.

The newspapers are fully searchable by subject, keyword, linked words and dates, and search results bring up articles or full pages of the newspapers. Images of specific articles can also be retrieved.

Win Village Theater Tickets With The Eagle Weekender

The Coronado Eagle &amp; Journal’s e-blast, the Eagle Weekender, randomly selects a weekly winner on their subscribers list to receive 2 free tickets to the Coronado Village Theater. This has been a huge success due to the support and donation of tickets from the Coronado Village Theater.

Posted in Coronado home and business, Coronado island news on Wednesday, May 7, 2014

