Operating on a shoe string budget, Brant and Carol Sarber opened Island Pasta 25 years ago. Sarber, a Coronado native and son of a Navy SEAL, loved the idea of opening a pasta restaurant to give the guys going through BUDS training an opportunity to carb out. He had been working as a bartender at the Chart House, (currently Bluewater Boathouse), and was known among his co-workers for his love of cooking.

With the idea of opening a restaurant and saving money for his venture, Sarber also had a house painting business called Brush and Rush. His wife Carol and her sister Kathy Byrne, who is the manager/owner of Island Pasta, worked for him. Those days were not easy. Sarber worked as a painter during the day, went home to shower and then headed to his bartending job at the Chart House.

While Sarber was remodeling the restaurant, which had been a shop called Oriental Arts, the high school gym floor was getting redone and he asked if he could have the wood floor to use in the restaurant. “I did anything I could to save,” he said.